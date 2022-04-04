ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Area Community Theater to perform 'Addams Family Musical'

By For The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 2 days ago
Cast members Hannah Williams, Whitley Lynn, Andrew Grissom, Adelyn Harris, Kennedy Rowe, Andrew Arnott, Parker Hanson, Jeramy Wilson perform a dress rehearsal.

FRANKLINTON — Franklinton Area Community Theater will perform “The Addams Family Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite.com and at the door. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students and free for children under 5.

Founded in 2004, FACT is a nonprofit children’s theater group that meets at Franklinton High School. Former Franklinton High School drama teacher Lisa Lawrence and musical director Windy Edwards lead the organization.

Youths interested in theater, including performing on stage, directing, stage management, technical support and set design, are invited to join the 60 other members — who currently include students from Franklin County Public Schools, local private schools and home schools. Actors range in age from 5-18.

Parents are encouraged to get involved by helping to manage various aspects of the plays, including supervision, costumes and publicity.

FACT has performed a wide variety of plays over the years, including “Godspell,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Into the Woods,” “Seussical,” “The Pied Piper,” “Willy Wonka,” “The Little Mermaid Jr.” “Dr. Dolittle,” “Schoolhouse Rock,” “Mary Poppins,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Sound of Music.”

All individuals must audition for upcoming shows. FACT’s spring productions usually showcase the group’s younger children, and shows are expanded to include as many individuals as possible. Fall productions are a more elite group, and interested individuals should be prepared for cuts during auditions.

Senior Whitley Lynn — a FACT member since kindergarten — is about to perform her dream role as Wednesday Addams in her final show. Lynn was a Triangle Rising Stars best actress finalist last year for singing a song from the show.

“The Addams Family Musical” will be Lynn’s 20th show. She holds the record for appearing in the most FACT shows without missing one.

