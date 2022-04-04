ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Divine Lorraine is ending apartment leases as it turns into a ‘managed hotel property’

Cover picture for the article💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Divine Lorraine — the historic landmark on North Broad that’s been filled with apartments since January 2017 — is turning into a hotel again, per a message sent...

The Citizens Voice

'The Diamond' latest to lease downtown-living apartments

WILKES-BARRE — The Diamond is now the latest downtown building converted from commercial to residential use to offer leases for high-end apartments. Stefanie Crothers and Carmen Winters, Realtors with Lewith & Freeman and listing agents for apartments at the former Sterling annex building at 19 N. River St., hosted an open house March 6 to showcase the development project and its 29 apartments. The next open house is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 3.
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
WHYY

Philly lawmaker wants to resurrect community policing

Philadelphia police officers should be less focused on tasks like directing traffic, and more focused on fighting crime, according to Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke. He estimates there are about 200 cops who are doing jobs that could easily be done by civilians at a lower cost to the...
CBS LA

$19M project to renovate major Skid Row thoroughfare gets underway

A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for a new $18.7 million streetscape project to renovate a major downtown Los Angeles street that runs through Skid Row. The project, headed up by the L.A. Bureau of Engineering, will overhaul an approximately one-mile stretch of the 7th Street corridor between San Pedro Street in Skid Row and Figueroa Street near Crypto.com Arena. A rendering of the makeover has been released. It will consist of making the street more pedestrian and bicycle friendly through sidewalk improvements and special bike lanes. It will also involve installing new lighting, trees and bus islands, along with bike and scooter share stations. Construction will begin at 7th and San Pedro streets and then move west. L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony. "To make it safer for pedestrians, to enjoy the experience, for those who are bicycling, to make it safer," De Leon said.  This marks downtown L.A.'s first streetscape makeover in decades.
