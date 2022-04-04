"Union Yes" | First group of Missouri medical marijuana workers vote to unionize

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- A group of cannabis workers are saying, "Union Yes."

A medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis has voted to unionize. The eight workers at Root 66 on South Grand all voted in favor of being represented by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 655.

The cannabis workers said they want better benefits and working conditions, according to a union statement about the vote.

This is the first marijuana business in Missouri to unionize.

Last year, KMOX reported on efforts among 'budtenders' at Illinois recreational marijuana dispensaries to organize with another UCFW local.

One of them said the goal was to foster more professionalism and an expectation of experience, so it isn't just another retail job, noting Saint Louis University now offers a "Cannabis Science and Operations" certificate.