LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Make that eight Michigan State hockey players in the transfer portal since the end of the last season. The latest is sophomore Kristof Papp, a native of Hungary. But MSU has also landed a transfer portal player-- center Zach Dubinsky is leaving RPI to become a Spartan this fall. The only MSU player in the portal to land a new college is goalie Drew DeRidder who is enrolling for a final season at North Dakota.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO