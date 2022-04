The mom-of-four is urging parents to make sure cords and cables in their homes are secured after her 2-year-old girl accidentally hanged herself while playing with a fan cord. The unfortunate mother wants other parents to know the risks of leaving cables in easy reach around the home. “My message to parents is to watch out for cords, even cords that you don’t think are strong enough for something like that. If anything has a cord, make sure it’s secured – not just hidden. Kids are smart and fast.” the mom said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 DAYS AGO