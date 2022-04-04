Benefield: Love, laughter and loss at the end of an era at The Press Democrat’s Rohnert Park printing plant

About 20 minutes before midnight on Sunday, the massive presses that every day since 1986 have roared to life to bring the pages of The Press Democrat to front doors across the North Bay went from roar to murmur to silent.

Five minutes later, press supervisor Adam Mollwitz got on the public address system and announced to the people and machinery housed in The Press Democrat’s cavernous printing facility in Rohnert Park: “That’s a wrap.”

The Press Democrat presses have stopped. And the crew that, in many cases, spent decades practicing their craft no longer work there.

This newspaper will now be printed in a facility in Fremont.

Print subscribers will still get The Press Democrat. It will just be printed elsewhere.

It means earlier deadlines, some adjustment in configuration and changes in how we deliver some breaking news.

But it’s also the end of an era.

For a piece that ran Sunday, my colleague Phil Barber did the math. Between the 42 full- and part-time employees who lost their jobs in this transition, about 675 years of combined experience leaves with them.

People worked in the Rohnert Park plant 30 years, 31 years, 35 years.

You don’t do that if you don’t love what you do and who you do it with. And you don’t stay if there isn’t immense pride in your craft.

That was on full display in the almost surreal final press run Sunday night.

A job had to be done. A precise, time-sensitive, stressful job. But this was a goodbye, too.

To friends and co-workers. Even to the big machine herself.

“Goodbye, Big Blue,” someone scrawled in black marker on the side of one part.

Mollwitz counted his time in miles, not years, in a message scrawled on another piece of the big machine: “Approximately 652,800 miles, 5 cars, just to play with you. Adam.”

And this: “Dear 5038, Many late nights together I wanted to kill you myself. Looks like you are going first. R. I. P you beautiful blue b****.”

It’s signed by the crew.

‘Everything’s all right’

On Sunday evening, the final run of the Napa Valley Register started at about 9 p.m.

When it finished, the mighty machines went quiet. But only briefly.

A single copy of the Register dangled from a clip above the press deck.

As the crew readied the final plates of The Press Democrat, the roar of the machines was replaced by tunes pumped from a stereo one side of the deck.

Workers were serenaded by Ozzy Ozbourne, Tom Petty and, perhaps notably, Free doing “All Right Now.”

We’re so happy together, it’s all right, it’s all right, it’s all right

Everything’s all right …

Bittersweet farewell

The decision to have the newspaper printed in a shared facility in Fremont beginning this week was announced in January.

There has been time to absorb what this means for careers and lives.

There was a bittersweet farewell on Friday.

In the cavernous room on the ground floor that once housed tons of massive rolls of newspaper print, Sonoma Media Investments officials honored the nearly seven centuries of collective experience that we are all losing.

After that event, the crews went back to work.

On Saturday, after the penultimate run, there was a larger crew of workers who gathered as the presses slowed. Then, too, they said their goodbyes.

On Sunday it was much quieter.

There were just the regular handful of folks who typically run the Monday papers. Some visitors came — to see the mighty machine run one last time, to wish the crew well, to witness.

It’s not hyperbole to call it the end of an era.

The Press Democrat has been printed locally, by local employees and in Sonoma County, since 1857.

It might be the laughter

The presses were scheduled to start on their final run at 10:30 p.m. The crew was, as they have been for decades, dead on time.

But there were, as there can be, stops and fixes and restarts.

About midway through the run, the machine started ripping the bottom of every third paper.

It wasn’t as dramatic as someone yelling “Stop the presses,” but indeed, the presses had to be stopped.

Fix. Check. Restart. The machinery rumbled anew.

When crew members open a door between the press deck and the rumbling machine to check on something, the noise made conversation difficult. Even with the doors shut, one has to lean into the ear of whoever is being spoken to.

But the laughter, you can hear that above the roar.

And even if you can’t hear it, you can see it.

All night. You can see it.

This is a serious, precise, stressful job. But something has kept these guys here for decades.

I don’t know, but it might be the laughter.

‘Helluva show’

A little more than an hour after the “big blue b****” rumbled to life for the final time, Anthony Munger was called to the control table.

With 35 years experience under his belt, Munger is the elder statesman.

He was given the honor of pressing the stop button on the mighty machine for the last time.

As the press slowed, there were claps, then cheers, then whoops.

Someone said, “Helluva show guys. Helluva show.”

There were handshakes and hugs.

Beers were handed out and bottles were raised. Stories were told.

There were no tears that I saw and no fireworks that I’ll admit to seeing.

But there was very clearly laughter.

And so much love. And also deep loss.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.