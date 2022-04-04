Lead investigator for Summer Wells case speaks for the first time- Pt. 1

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Mississippi is charged with murder in the death of a woman in North Carolina 30 years ago. Nona Stamey Cobb was found dead on July 7, 1992. Investigators said DNA evidence led agents to identify Warren Luther Alexander as a suspect. Officers arrested Alexander in Diamondhead, Mississippi, on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
The West Virginia Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says a student was arrested after they received a call of a student with a handgun on a school bus. Deputies say they responded to an elementary school and have secured the firearm, magazine, and ammunition. A 15-year-old is currently in custody. 7News is working to get more […]
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — Port Wentworth Police officers are on the scene of a shooting incident in the Newport subdivision on Cordage circle involving a juvenile. The victim has been transported to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident....
Students and a bus driver are safe after a car crashed into a Jenks school bus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 71st and Richmond. The Jenks bus was going westbound on 71st with about 20 students on board. The bus began a left turn to go south when they hit by a car heading eastbound.
