Agriculture

Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 4 (UPI) — With Easter just weeks away, the U.S. poultry industry is battling the contagious bird flu that has killed millions of chickens and turkeys this year. 22.8 million birds have been affected, according to a report released Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Highly...

gephardtdaily.com

