Augusta, GA

Tiger talk overjoys Masters fans but Lefty is missed

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago



Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For weeks it’s been the talk of the golf world.

Woods will he or won’t he, now all eyes on Augusta and the name on nearly every tongue is Tiger.

They were checking out who was on the course for this practice round, Tiger was the name they most wanted to see.

“Cause he’s the best, he’s the GOAT,” said Jordan Seale, from Houston.

It’s been 14 months since Woods car accident, his injured leg requiring surgery.

But Woods is here preparing to play; the fans, overjoyed.

“I think it’s amazing I think it’s good for golf, I think it’s good for Augusta I think it’s  good for tourism,” said Falon Chancellor, from Evans, Georgia

“Tiger Woods really put Augusta on the map when he first came and played at Augusta National. It will be a treat to be able to see him out here today,” said Mike James, of Suwanee, Georgia.

“Tiger brings so much to the game, so much excitement fan recognition he is just golf right now,” said Mike Lusero, from Papillion Nebraska.

“Tiger Woods has influenced golf more than any person has influenced anything ever, I worship the ground he walks on,” said Mitchell Anderson of Salt Lake City, Utah.

As the fans will Woods to play, another favorite Phil Michelson is not entered.

He is on the list of past champions not playing.

“He’s so conscientious and friendly to the crowd and the people and acknowledge every one that spoke to him I think golf needs him too and I will miss him,” said Lusero.

Despite being a three-time champion Phil Michelson is not scheduled in the Masters interview area.

Tiger tells all on Tuesday, at Augusta National Golf Club George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gallery | Tornado damage in Allendale, SC ; Swainsboro, GA

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community. As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time. We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro. A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

Lady Gamecocks over UConn for second NCAA title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Braves World Champions Trophy Tour postponed due to weather

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – If you planned to go to Evans Towne Center Park to see the Atlanta Braves World Champions trophy, you’re going to have to wait another week. Due to the threat of severe weather, the trophy tour has been moved to Monday, April 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event […]
EVANS, GA
