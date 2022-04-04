ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

ALEA special agent stabbed multiple times at Phenix City McDonald’s

By Elizabeth White
 1 day ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A special agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was stabbed multiple times Monday afternoon at the McDonald’s in Phenix City.

According to a news release from ALEA, Special Agent Don Carter, who was on-duty, was stabbed multiple times during an incident that occurred at 3915 US Hwy 80. The incident happened at noon on April 4, 2022.

Carter was able to apprehend the suspect in his stabbing with the assistance of a “good Samaritan,” who was also on scene.

Carter has been transported to an area hospital for treatment following the stabbing. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor called Carter a hero and said everyone is relieved his injuries aren’t more severe.

“SA Carter is a true professional and dedicated public servant, even while injured, he was able to courageously apprehend the subject while simultaneously ensuring the safety of the public,” said Taylor. “His valor, resolve and brave actions will continue to provide us all with an example of true heroism as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

Taylor also praised the good Samaritan who came to Carter’s aide.

“I would like to personally thank the good Samaritan who swiftly and bravely reacted to assist SA Carter, as well as the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, fellow ALEA personnel and other first responders who quickly responded to the scene to assist one of our own in a dire time of need.”

