ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

UW-La Crosse student from Ukraine raising money for non-profit

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndM6F_0ezGsjEv00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A UW-La Crosse student with ties to Ukraine is starting a fundraiser to help those affected by the conflict.

Dan Fedorenko lived in Ukraine for the first 16 years of his life, growing up in Kharkiv.

The computer science major is running a table on the first floor of the Student Union, where he and anthropology club students are selling buttons and artwork.

“Some of my friends sent their mothers and sisters across the border and went back to the city to either volunteer fighting or volunteer helping,” said Fedorenko. “It’s been really hard to watch this whole thing unfold, knowing that people that I care about are in immediate danger and I can’t really do anything.”

Proceeds will benefit Razom, a non-profit helping Ukrainians get necessities.

The table will be up and selling items all week long.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Former ULM water skier providing aid in home country of Ukraine

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A 2019 ULM alum from Ukraine is supporting his country amid Russia’s invasion. He’s raising money and supplying humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Danylo Filchenko is currently in Ukraine in his hometown of Dnipro. He said it’s his responsibility to help out his country in any way he can.
MONROE, LA
Faribault Daily News

Local teens raise money for Ukraine

Service projects, no matter how big or small, have the power to make a large impact. That is just what a trio of friends from River Valley Church in Faribault have been learning over the last several weeks. The group comprised of Kenyon resident Rayna Dorn, 13, and Faribault residents Kairi Coyour, 12, and Hayli Coyour, 14, baked treats and made homemade stuffed animals to raise money for people in...
FARIBAULT, MN
KESQ News Channel 3

12-year-old Ukrainian refugee boy and his family in Palm Desert, seeking community support

Maksim Khorin is a 12-year-old boy from Ukraine who was able to escape his home country along with his grandparents. They were able to flee Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and head to the Poland border as the Russian invasion was starting. They soon after made their way to the Coachella Valley by plane. The three of them The post 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee boy and his family in Palm Desert, seeking community support appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
La Crosse, WI
Education
La Crosse, WI
Society
WBAY Green Bay

Body of missing UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of a missing UW-La Crosse student is found in the Mississippi River. La Crosse Police said the La Crosse Fire Department found the body of 25-year-old Hamud Faal near the Division Street landing in about 25 feet of water at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.
LA CROSSE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local medical supplies packed for Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Russian forces continue their assault on Ukraine, firing on suburbs around the capital of Kyiv and other cities. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have died in the invasion, now in its third week, and millions have fled to neighboring countries. Local donations continue to pour...
ADVOCACY
KRDO News Channel 13

Local non-profit says Ukraine crisis increases risk of human trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One Colorado Springs non-profit is offering support for Ukraine as the possibility of human trafficking becomes heightened. Exodus Road, a Colorado Springs-based organization aimed at fighting human trafficking, signed a letter along with 60 other organizations condemning the war. "You have a lot of women and children fleeing to the The post Local non-profit says Ukraine crisis increases risk of human trafficking appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#Uw La Crosse#The Student Union#Ukrainians
WBRE

9-year-old girl from Maryland raises money for Ukraine

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A young Bethesda girl is contributing to relief efforts for Ukraine in a big way. 9-year-old Hadley Kearney said that when she saw the devastation in Ukraine, she took matters into her own hands to make a difference. “So I saw that there was a war happening in Ukraine, and I […]
CHARITIES
iheart.com

Bay Area-Based Non-Profit Providing Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

The Sacramento region is home to one of the largest Slavic and Ukrainian communities in America. Bay area-based non-profit organization Nova Ukraine is providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine - they are also working towards the goal of raising awareness about the Eastern European country for Americans. Lou Bowzelsni, a local Ukrainian told ABC10 about raising money through her Facebook to help friends and survivors:
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Charities
WDEF

Ooltewah Man Starts Non-Profit for Ukraine

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Doing what he can to assist people in his home country, Ooltewah resident Alexander Bormotov has started a non-profit. The non-profit is called Go 4 Life, and it’s an answer to the question — what can we do to help. “We started to...
OOLTEWAH, TN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse earns gold for supporting military students

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin La Crosse was named one of the gold Military Friendly Schools for 2022-23. Jane Brannan, UWL’s veterans education benefits coordinator, says the rating underscores the university’s growing commitment to student veterans and their families. “The Military Friendly School designation affirms our institutional services and support for student veterans and military family members,”...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Mayo Clinic lights building for International Transgender Day of Visibility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will light up its buildings Thursday night in recognition of the International Transgender Day of Visibility. International Transgender Day of Visibility, also called TDOV, is an annual event occurring on March 31. The day is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by...
LA CROSSE, WI
WFMJ.com

Hubbard teen adopted from Russia working to raise money for Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Mahoning Valley is not letting up with its support for Ukraine. Among the many supporters is a 16-year old girl from Hubbard who was adopted from Russia. Anastiya Costello was two-and-a-half years old when her parents traveled to Russia to adopt her and...
RUSSIA, OH
WEAU-TV 13

UW-La Crosse offering Community Engaged Fellowships for students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at UW-La Crosse are getting the chance to work hand-in-hand with local nonprofit organizations. Longtime La Crosse educators Ron and Jane Rada are funding a new initiative known as Community Engaged Fellowships. “They really wanted to help students have an impactful experience rather than...
LA CROSSE, WI
8 News Now

Las Vegas non-profit sends feminine products to Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Project Marilyn is just 3 years old, but they have already made quite the impact on Vegas by providing products like pads, feminine wipes, and tampons to women in need to fight period poverty. The non-profit has teamed up with Baby’s Bounty to send thousands of supplies overseas to Ukrainian refugees in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pioneer Press

Former St. Paul woman lends family home at Polish-Ukrainian border to migrant refugees

As a teen attending Stillwater High School, Katarzyna “Kasia” Fahey enjoyed a summer trip to her grandmother’s tiny hamlet in Poland, a riverside logging community of fewer than 1,500 people still traversed by horse-drawn wagons. Ulanów sits two hours northwest of the Ukranian border, but Fahey was more concerned at the time with her grandma’s business — a ground-level ice cream shop situated beneath more than 2,000 square feet of comfortable living space.
STILLWATER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy