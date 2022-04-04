UW-La Crosse student from Ukraine raising money for non-profit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A UW-La Crosse student with ties to Ukraine is starting a fundraiser to help those affected by the conflict.

Dan Fedorenko lived in Ukraine for the first 16 years of his life, growing up in Kharkiv.

The computer science major is running a table on the first floor of the Student Union, where he and anthropology club students are selling buttons and artwork.

“Some of my friends sent their mothers and sisters across the border and went back to the city to either volunteer fighting or volunteer helping,” said Fedorenko. “It’s been really hard to watch this whole thing unfold, knowing that people that I care about are in immediate danger and I can’t really do anything.”

Proceeds will benefit Razom, a non-profit helping Ukrainians get necessities.

The table will be up and selling items all week long.

