Congress & Courts

High court opens door wider to malicious prosecution claims

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court has removed a barrier for those seeking to bring lawsuits against law enforcement for malicious prosecution. The court's decision on Monday is a victory for those falsely accused of crimes....

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
Clarence Thomas
Samuel Alito
Neil Gorsuch
Brett Kavanaugh
Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser's claims in 'bad faith'

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser’s defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and, so far, succeeding, a judge said in a decision released Friday as he rejected an attempt by Mr. Trump to countersue. E....
Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in civil fraud suit

Former President Donald Trump and his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions in a lawsuit filed by investors who allege the family conned them into making bad investments in businesses the Trumps were promoting. According to a Friday court filing, the former president is scheduled for a June...
Ex-prosecutor accuses the Manhattan DA of hindering Trump criminal probe

A former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump and his business wrote in a fiery resignation letter last month that he believes the former president committed “numerous” felonies. In his letter, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz wrote that he opposes Manhattan...
New Orleans landlord accused of favoring ‘skinny white girls’ hauled back into federal court

A federal court judge recently rebuked a New Orleans landlord for failing to comply with the terms of a settlement over alleged discrimination and harassment of tenants. Jerry Kelly Jr. had agreed not to have direct contact with renters for 10 years after the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center sued him in 2018 for, among other things, allegedly grabbing one tenant’s buttocks and engaging in a pattern of only leasing to “skinny White girls.”
