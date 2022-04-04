ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Reese's Rolls Out Massive Pantry Pack

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReese's has had the standard two-pack and extended four-pack for years. Last year, the company rolled out a massive foot-long option and now, well...the candy-maker is releasing one of its largest packs yet. Monday, Reese's announced the Reese's Pantry Pack, a hefty box of 25 individually wrapped Reese's Peanut Butter...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

This Cult Favorite Costco Sweet Is Back & It's Basically Adult Easter Candy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Easter is almost here, and if there’s one thing we love about this time of year, it’s the bags of colorful Easter candy that line the shelves of all of our favorite stores. But the hard truth is that a lot of the time, these candies are made for kids, meaning the packaging and all that might look fun and colorful and bright, but the flavor can be a bit lacking. That’s why...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Baskin-Robbins' Newest Flavor Of The Month Was Made For Candy Lovers

It's a better time than ever to be an ice cream lover. With so many innovative flavors hitting ice cream chains and grocery store freezer aisles, there's always something new to sample. If you prefer the classics, we've ranked grocery store vanilla ice cream brands, and if you're an adventurous eater, you can opt for something like Jeni's Everything But The Bagel ice cream. Feeling nostalgic? Salt & Straw has a line of ice cream flavors that are inspired by cereal.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Kellogg's Releases Three New Frosted Flakes Cereal Flavors

Kellogg’s is releasing three official new nostalgic flavors from childhood. It is no secret that part of the fun of having Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is sipping on the flavorful post-cereal milk leftover in the bowl. Fans will have a chance to have the taste of a strawberry milkshake...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Design#The Pantry#Food Drink#Brand Team#Hershey Candy Company
Mashed

Easter Deviled Eggs Recipe

When you think of an "Easter Egg," what's the first thing that comes to mind? An actual egg? Or a foil-wrapped chocolate confection? As much as we love ourselves a Cadbury Creme Egg, the fact is that the OG Easter Egg has always been an actual egg. As recipe developer and photographer, Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating tells Mashed, eggs are "traditionally a symbol of life and rebirth that comes with spring time," and they've always been associated with Easter. And, what better way to utilize eggs around Easter than through the classic appetizer of deviled eggs?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Store-bought salad recalled over potential plastic in the dressing

UNDATED (WKRC) - The USDA has issued a public health alert for a store-bought salad due to a potential contamination hazard. A Trader Joe's chicken salad comes with a dressing that may contain hard plastic. According to the alert, the product is called “Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Salad Dressing with Plastic Chunks Has Forced a Recall at Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Trader Joe's. The salad dressing involved has been recalled because the "salad dressing may contain hard plastic." Specifically, Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

McDonald's Announces Return of Seasonal Spring Favorite Menu Treat

The McDonald's menu is growing, at least for folks north of the border. Just in time for Easter, the fan-favorite Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is returning to menus across Canada. The beloved chilled treat's return comes as the Shamrock Shake continues to take the fast-food chain by storm in the U.S., with several other fast food restaurant chains rolling out Shamrock Shake copycats.
RESTAURANTS
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Chickpeas

There’s a whole wide world out there for chickpeas beyond hummus — and it can start with something as simple as putting them in your air fryer. Air-fried chickpeas are completely transformed, taking on a crunchy, starchy quality that are as irresistible as they are easy. Are Air...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy