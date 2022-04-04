ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Injured Bryson DeChambeau enjoying lower profile before 2022 Masters

By Andy Bull at Augusta
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYitq_0ezGs2Z300
Bryson DeChambeau in action at the Valero Texas Open Photograph: Erik Williams/USA Today Sports

Bryson DeChambeau has always done things his own way but even he is taking it a little far at this year’s Masters. In February he suffered a hairline fracture of a bone in his left hand when he fell over playing table tennis against Sergio García during a tournament in Jeddah.

His doctors and his coaches told him he should take the next four months off to recover but here he is teeing up at Augusta National despite their advice. “It was a huge risk,” he said, “it was probably not one that my doctors recommended, but I decided to do so because I wanted to give this tournament a run.” He says his game is at about 80%.

It is not just his hand; he has a hip injury, too, a partial tear in the cartilage because of his extreme clubhead speed and strength training regimen which, for a brief period, turned him into one of the most dominant players on the tour.

His world ranking has dropped back to No 14 now and he says himself that his buildup to this year’s tournament feels very different from how it did in November 2020, when he came here off the back of his six-shot victory in the US Open at Winged Foot. Tiger Woods said the way DeChambeau was playing back then was “unprecedented” and “historic”.

Related: ‘Destined to be great’: 25 years on from Tiger Woods’ maiden Masters title

“Coming here in the fall for that Masters, a lot of eyes were on me, and it was a different expectation level and definitely uncomfortable for me because I had never experienced that,” DeChambeau said. But this year, “coming off an injury, not being really fully ready it’s kind of been nice going into this year’s Masters just peacefully”.

He admits it helps, too, that Woods is now taking up all the attention with his own comeback. Woods’s gallery is so big that DeChambeau says the atmosphere surrounding everyone else almost feels relaxing in comparison.

“It’s very, very exciting to have him back. It creates a lot of hype and whatnot. From the driving range, we could hear the loud roar when he came out of the clubhouse up to that 1st tee, and that was pretty special to hear that. I couldn’t be more happy for him, and proud of him, too.

“Coming back off that injury, we’ve had some conversations, and man, I don’t know how he’s done it. It’s very impressive.” He has tried to get in touch with Phil Mickelson, too, who’s going through a low of his own after the recent scandal about his comments on doing business with the Saudi regime. “I’ve tried to reach out but he’s gone dark. There’s no contact,” DeChambeau said.

There are a couple of lessons there, about the vicissitudes of life in the game, ups and downs which, at 28, DeChambeau is starting to experience for himself. “The past few weeks have been very, very difficult on me, not playing well and not hitting it anywhere near where I should be. Yelling ‘fore’ off the tee every time is just not fun. It’s very difficult on your mental psyche as well. But it’s one of those things that everybody has a tough stretch in their career, and especially with coming off an injury.

“It’s a learning experience. Every time, like I’ve always said, your worst failures are your best teachers.” Even at 80% of his best, DeChambeau’s game ought to be well suited to the course; Jordan Spieth said it was “tailor-made” for him from tee to green.

His results here have been underwhelming since he finished 21st on his debut in 2016, when he was the low amateur. It’s still his best finish. Given that he’s carrying two injuries he hasn’t fully recovered from, has been forced to swing one-handed in practice for most of the last few weeks, and has only just been to able to begin hitting anything like the number balls he would usually do on the range, it would be a hell of an achievement if he does better than 21st this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Masters Week

Golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is eagerly awaiting the start of the Masters at Augusta later this week. The Masters is without a doubt the best golf tournament in the sport. It’s a picturesque setting and always brings out the best in the world’s top competitors. There’s a new...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Peyton Manning’s Comment On Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods teamed up back in 2020 to defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match.” Since then, the two friends have kept in contact. And on Monday, Manning was asked what it’s like to play with the five-time Masters champion. “It’s made...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Wearing Surprising Shoes At The Masters

Tiger Woods is synonymous with Nike, but the legendary golfer wasn’t wearing the swoosh on his feet at Augusta National on Sunday. The 15-time major champion was spotted wearing what appeared to be FootJoy golf spikes at Augusta National earlier today. Woods, of course, has a massive apparel contract...
AUGUSTA, GA
SB Nation

Hideki Matsuyama created the greatest Masters dinner menu of all time

Hideki Matsuyama’s win in The Masters 2021 was legendary. He became the first Japanese golfer to win a major, and followed it up by casually draping the prized green jacket over an airport chair. This year it’s his turn to pick the menu for The Masters Champions Dinner —...
GOLF
The Spun

Nike Releases Statement On Tiger Woods Shoe Situation

As the golf world waits with anticipation for Tiger Woods to announce a decision on The Masters, some controversy has emerged over his choice of footwear. Specifically, his lack of Nike shoes at Augusta National despite his massive sponsorship deal with them. Woods has represented Nike for over 25 years...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Table Tennis#Augusta National
Reuters

Bryson DeChambeau: Phil Mickelson has ‘gone dark,’ no contact

Bryson DeChambeau was asked Monday at Augusta National Golf Club if he had been in touch with Phil Mickelson since fallout from comments he made about a potential league to rival the PGA Tour. "I've tried to reach out, but he's gone dark," DeChambeau said. "There's no contact." Mickelson is...
GOLF
FOXBusiness

Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task. Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.
AUGUSTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Masters Photo Surfaces: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods has begun preparation for The Masters. While the 15-time major champion has yet to officially announce his status for the tournament, he’s arrived in Augusta. Woods is practicing at Augusta National and will make a decision later this week. He looks ready to play, though. Golf fans...
AUGUSTA, GA
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson are wearing

Page 1 of 21 — The 2022 Masters is back as the first men's major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National. There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy