Chubbuck Farmers Market to open Wednesday with food trucks

CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Farmers Market will open Wednesday at a new location in the City Hall parking lot, and the Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will join the vendors to make the event a bigger draw.

Chubbuck City Hall is located at 290 E. Linden Ave. Ellen Loomis Roberts manages both the Chubbuck Farmers Market, hosted on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, hosted on Saturday mornings starting May 7 at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion.

Loomis Roberts explained the Chubbuck Farmers Market, which was launched in 2020 in the lot at Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road, previously opened for the season in May. This year, however, she’ll experiment with starting the season a full month early, featuring crafters and food trucks before the first garden starts are ready.

Loomis Roberts explained all of the Portneuf Valley vendors are eligible to sell at the Chubbuck market, but this will be the first year that vendors will be allowed to register for the Chubbuck market only.

She explained the Portneuf Valley market has reached its quota for crafters, and the Chubbuck market provides an ideal venue for new crafters. Loomis Roberts said the Portneuf Valley market is still accepting farmers, who represent the core vendors.

Loomis Roberts said a big reason for the early start to the Chubbuck market is that the food truck vendors wanted to get a jump on the season.