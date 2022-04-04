ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Angus Cloud and More Attend TAO Beach Dayclub Grand Opening

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

It was a star-studded event as TAO Beach Dayclub made its highly anticipated return to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas! Celebrities like model Kendall Jenner , reality star Scott Disick , Euphoria star Angus Cloud and more flocked to the grand opening party on Saturday, April 2.

The original Las Vegas Strip dayclub welcomed guests to the fully transformed daylife destination to kick off the weekend-long grand opening celebrations. Celebrities like Bryan Cranston , Aaron Paul , Brody Jenner , Foodgod , Winnie Harlow , Nina Agdal , Anthony Mackie , Sean Stewart , Alesso , Lil Jon , Steve Aoki , Dude With Sign and more guests flocked to the Asian-inspired tropical oasis. Attendees were treated performances by the industry’s most prominent artists while basking in the reimagined venue complete with lush greenery, stunning artwork and elevated food and beverage offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFBtW_0ezGrujt00

Kendall, 26, arrived at the iconic daytime paradise in time to catch a performance by Fisher . The 818 Tequila founder was in high spirits, savoring sips of her tequila while mingling with Angus, 23, Scott, 38, Brody, 38, and Foodgod, 48.

Breaking Bad stars Bryan, 66, and Aaron, 42, got an exciting sneak peek of TAO Beach Dayclub earlier this year while it was under renovation. The returned to the venue to toast the final transformation with their very own Dos Hombres cocktails.

Supermodels Winnie, 27, and Nina, 30, were also in attendance and enjoyed the tropical ambiance while taking in the electric performances from lush cabanas. TAO Group Hospitality resident DJ Alesso, 30, who will be performing at TAO Beach Dayclub all season long, stopped by to check out the scene, as did Steve, 44, and Lil Jon, 50. Also spotted taking in the scene was Jersey Shore Family Vacation 's Vinny Guadagnino .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQvf4_0ezGrujt00

The sold-out crowd reveled in nonstop energy from back-to-back performances by notable DJs and TAO Group Hospitality residents Afrojack , Fisher, ILLENIUM and Kaskade . The impressive festival-style lineup brought the energy to new heights as guests enjoyed the ultimate Vegas daylife experience complemented by a culinary offering featuring flavors of signature TAO dishes served poolside paired with creative cocktails and essentials including Red Bull, Evian and Bubly.

On Friday, April 1, the venue debuted with a ceremony in front of Tendai, a 15-foot sculpture from South African artist Daniel Popper . Later in the day, which was presented by Element, actress Liza Koshy celebrated her birthday.

The grand opening weekend celebration continued on Sunday, April 3, with Lil Jon, Mustard , TYGA and more.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly

35K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Follow Life and Style Weekly and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Shops With Son Mason, 12, In Malibu Amid Romance With Holly Scarfone — Photos

Scott was in doting dad mode with his adorable son Mason just days after he was spotted out in Hollywood with new flame Holly. Scott Disick took some time off from his recent courtship of new flame Holly Scarfone to enjoy a day out with his son Mason. The reality star, 38, was spotted treating the 12-year-old, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, to some retail therapy in Malibu on Sunday (March 13). Scott rocked a pair of camouflage pants with a white hoodie and fresh set of sneakers, while Mason kept it low-key as well in ripped denim and an oversized sweatshirt.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaskade
Person
Nina Agdal
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Brody Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Sean Stewart
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
Aaron Paul
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Tao Beach Dayclub#The Venetian Resort Las#Asian#Tequila
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy