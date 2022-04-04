Erie Police Department accepting applications to become an officer

American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding is not only helping business owners, the federal dollars are also creating new job opportunities.

The Erie Police Department (EPD) is accepting applications starting April 4 for those interested in becoming a police officer.

Police are reaching out to community members interested in becoming an officer. Police said applications will be accepted until June 30.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Police Testing Consortium has opened applications for police departments in the Erie region.

Applicants have from April 4 to June 30 to apply.

“We have been short handed going on almost 20 years since the layoffs in 2005, so I think with the addition of these officers it’s going to allow potentially more officers to focus more on those juveniles and what’s going on in the community,” said Thomas Lenox, Sergeant and Recruitment Coordinator for Erie Police Department.

In order to be hired in the fall, applicants must be prepared to take the written and physical tests on August 6, 2022.

Police said applicants must also be enrolled in the Police Academy by the time they are hired.

The next round of courses at the Police Academy begins on July 5.

“You don’t have to be Act 120 certified or Police Academy certified to take this test. It’s kind of nice, you can take this test to kind of see how you would fare, and if you do well then it would be more of an incentive to go to the Police Academy,” said Joe Makowski, Instructor, Mercyhurst University.

“If you’re retired from any military service you did, honorably discharged, that gives you 10 extra points on your score. So I want to encourage any women or minorities who did serve the country to take the test,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Erie Police are urging those who are interested to prepare for the tests on August 6.

