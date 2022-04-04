No Foul Play Suspected After Body Found in Mayfair Subdivision

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police shot and killed a man who shot two people, fired at police, and barricaded himself inside an apartment near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side.The suspect shot a woman in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive around 1:15 p.m., police say. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. We don't know the relationship the gunman had with the victims, but police told CBS 2's Jermont Terry there was some type of quarrel – and when they arrived at the scene, they found the woman bleeding from...
