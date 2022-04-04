ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

No Foul Play Suspected After Body Found in Mayfair Subdivision

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA body was found Monday afternoon in the Mayfair subdivision on Joliet’s far...

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 dead, 20 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago; 3 victims above the age of 75

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people were killed and 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago so far this weekend. Of those, three of the victims injured were above the age of 75 and two others were minors.In a situation that required SWAT on scene Sunday, police shot and killed a man who shot two people, fired at police, and barricaded himself inside an apartment near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side. The suspect shot a woman in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive around 1:15 p.m., police say. She was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police shoot suspect who shot two people, fired at police, barricaded himself

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police shot and killed a man who shot two people, fired at police, and barricaded himself inside an apartment near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side.The suspect shot a woman in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive around 1:15 p.m., police say. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. We don't know the relationship the gunman had with the victims, but police told CBS 2's Jermont Terry there was some type of quarrel – and when they arrived at the scene, they found the woman bleeding from...
CHICAGO, IL

