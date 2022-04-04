No Foul Play Suspected After Body Found in Mayfair Subdivision

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people were killed and 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago so far this weekend. Of those, three of the victims injured were above the age of 75 and two others were minors.In a situation that required SWAT on scene Sunday, police shot and killed a man who shot two people, fired at police, and barricaded himself inside an apartment near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side. The suspect shot a woman in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive around 1:15 p.m., police say. She was taken to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO