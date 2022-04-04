ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan delays turn into awful stories for local travelers

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
 1 day ago
BOSTON, Mass. — Extreme weather threw airlines for a loop this weekend, with JetBlue telling us they are still trying to recover. It turned into horror stories for travelers.

The Santos family trip was already being cut short even before they got on the plane. Jocelyn Santos says they were trying to get to Tampa and are losing valuable family time as the delays continue. “We tried to call them on the telephone to get a refund and it was a three hour wait,” said Santos.

The McCarthy’s were also dealing with headaches. Nicholas McCarthy says their family of four is having difficulty finding new flights. “The big thing for us right now is trying to get seats together,” said McCarthy.

The only thing worse than the next person’s story seemed to be the next person’s story. Cathy MacDonald and her husband are on day two of trying to fly out of Boston. “It was so disheartening. No one ever came up and said we are sorry for this,” said MacDonald.

The MacDonald’s left with their bags Sunday, returned with them on Sunday and on Monday — doing it all over again. Their goal was to connect with family in Florida to see relatives in from Poland. “We won’t get to see them for quite a long time again. We are hoping this all works out,” said MacDonald.

JetBlue Airways seemed to have the most problems at Logan. The airline told us severe weather in the southeast impacted all airlines causing thousands of flight cancelations. Writing in a statement, ”It is normal for it to take a few days to fully recover when these situations so significantly impact our operations. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and we are working to keep them updated.”

Massport also tweeted out to make sure you watch your flight schedule closely because there are all sorts of changes right now.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

