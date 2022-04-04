Previewing the Pirates: With Bryan Reynolds at center of outfield, questions are in corners

Last year, the Pittsburgh Pirates started spring training with Bryan Reynolds locked into the lineup at left field and Gregory Polanco in right, so the question was who would win the starting job in center field.

This year, it’s the opposite.

Reynolds shifted to center field late last April after Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler floundered. Reynolds made such a seamless transition he was selected to his first All-Star Game and finished as a finalist for NL Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards in center.

“I’ve been playing center for a long time, and I always knew that was my natural (position),” Reynolds said. “I finally got that chance last year and did the most with it.”

Reynolds entered this spring ready start in center field, but it was a toss-up over who would man the corner outfield spots. The only guarantee was Ben Gamel would be in one, though after playing 71 games in left last season he was expected to shift to right field.

Alford and Greg Allen were battling for the starting spot in left field, with Allen having a decided advantage after batting .294/.538/.765 with a triple, two homers, four RBIs and four stolen bases. Claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees in November, Allen was hoping to use his speed to cover the cavernous left field at PNC Park.

“Just trying to make the most of the opportunity. That’s what it comes down to,” Allen said. “The very first team meeting we had, (manager Derek Shelton) conveyed that there was going to be some opportunity and competition. Not in a negative way or a way that’s going to work against the team, but in a positive way.

“Guys understand that there’s opportunity to be had, and at this point, it’s trying to put your best foot forward but also trying to make those around you better. I think it’s that type of camaraderie and competition that’s going to make things better.”

• Previewing the Pirates: Creativity with pitching staff could lead bullpen to take on bigger role

• PNC Park continues to rank among MLB's top ballparks

Allen is tied for the team lead with seven runs scored but injured his hamstring Sunday sliding into home plate and could be at risk of going to the injured list. So is Alford, who struck out in nine of his first 12 at-bats and has been bothered by a sore right hand for most of training camp.

That opened the door for a darkhorse candidate to emerge.

The Pirates announced Monday that spring training sensation Diego Castillo has earned a spot on the 28-man Opening Day roster, and he made his outfield debut over the weekend. Castillo can play second base, shortstop and third base but also proved he can man the outfield corners. Castillo is batting .406/.429/.969, leads the Pirates with six homers and is tied for the Grapefruit League lead with 12 RBIs in 13 games.

Another possibility is Cole Tucker, a natural shortstop who also is a candidate at second base but has played all three outfield positions. Tucker has played 22 games each in center and right field the past two seasons and saw his first time in left this spring.

“Shelty told me to just be ready to play all three outfield spots and middle infield,” Tucker said of the Pirates’ manager. “Same as always. Just want to be in the lineup, want to be productive, want to help. However I’ve got to do that.”

After being claimed off waivers from Cleveland last May, Gamel batted .255/.352/.399 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBIs for the Pirates while playing 71 games in left, 17 in center and 18 in right. Signing a one-year, $1.8 million contract in the offseason assured him a spot in the starting lineup, but he prefers one corner over the other.

“I love playing left. I’m very comfortable out there,” Gamel said. “I’m actually pretty comfortable at all three. I have to get some extra work during BP if I’m in right that day.”

On Sunday, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington singled out Bligh Madris, a 26-year-old outfielder who spent the majority of last season at Triple-A Indianapolis, for having a “great camp.” Madris is slashing .368/.429/.947 with two doubles, three homers and four RBIs in 14 games this spring.

He is a candidate who would require a 40-man roster move to make the Opening Day roster.

“He’s someone our player development group for a couple of years now has been pushing and giving us great feedback on,” Cherington said of Madris. “He’s an incredible teammate, so he’s a guy to root for. He continues to play well and have good at-bats, and he’s put himself in a position to earn more and more opportunity.”