ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man shot to death inside vehicle in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found dead inside of a vehicle Sunday in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood, police said. EMS and the...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 8

216 buddy
1d ago

to be honest,they should not have passed that gun law to which you don't need a permit to carry anymore, which I think it's a set up, but me,personally, I need my permit just in case things back fire,now all felons will be carrying fire arms,now felons will be robbing and killing felons so to speak,thats just my opinion, the murder rate in ohio will increase by mid spring.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman found dead in Cleveland Heights parking lot, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A 27-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in a parking lot, Cleveland Heights police said. Police received a report just before 9 a.m. of an unresponsive female in the parking lot, on Lee Boulevard just off Mayfield Road, according to a Cleveland Heights police news release. Officers, as well as the Cleveland Heights Fire Department, went to the scene and found the woman dead.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canal Winchester, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

One dead, one injured after gunfire at South Ave. gas station leads to crash

One male is dead and a female is injured after a crash that occurred on Gibson Street in Youngstown after gunfire was reported at a gas station on South Avenue. Police say they heard gunfire coming from a South Avenue gas station Tuesday evening and tell us they observed a black SUV fleeing the scene at a high speed and entered a brief chase.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ems#The Homicide Unit
WKYC

Woman gets life in prison for orchestrating beating death of 70-year-old man at East Cleveland AutoZone

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old woman will serve a lengthy period behind bars for her role in the death of a 70-year-old East Cleveland man nearly a year ago. Tiffany Gardner, of Cleveland, received a life sentence Thursday morning in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, with Judge Deena R. Calabrese allowing her to apply for parole after 15 years. A jury convicted her of both murder and felonious assault three weeks ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Baltimore Sun

Man found fatally shot inside crashed vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, three teens shot in separate incidents, city police say

Baltimore Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found inside a vehicle that crashed in the city overnight and the shootings of three teens. At 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 2500 block of Cross Country Boulevard, between the Mount Washington and Cheswolde neighborhoods, for a shooting and found a vehicle crashed nearby. Inside the crashed vehicle, officers ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
70K+
Followers
67K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy