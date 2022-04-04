ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TX

New security footage of EF-3 tornado from inside Jacksboro schools

By Joshua Hoggard
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7MVb_0ezGn5ov00

JACKSBORO ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Two weeks ago, an EF-3 tornado touched down in Jacksboro that stayed on the ground for 45 minutes, at times reaching a half-mile wide , and damaging Jacksboro Elementary School and Jacksboro High School.

The damage to the two schools was extensive , prompting Jacksboro Independent School District officials to cancel classes for an entire week.

Students returned to class on Tuesday, March 29, even though repairs to both campuses remain in progress in some sections of the schools.

On Monday, April 4, Jacksboro ISD officials released surveillance footage from inside the schools that depict the moment the tornado crossed paths with the schools, giving an incredible new look at just how devastating the tornado was.

Footage from four different cameras was sent to the KFDX/KJTL newsroom, each angle shedding new light on the impact the tornado had on the schools.

One angle shows the moment Jacksboro Elementary was damaged, capped off by a close encounter with falling part of the ceiling and the principal Michael Qualls.

Another angle shows the destruction at the Jacksboro Elementary gym, depicting for several moments a swirling cloud of debris and insulation.

The third set of footage, taken from Jacksboro High School, shows an entire wall of the gym collapsing and powerful winds continuing to damage the interior of the school.

A final look from the Jacksboro High School football field shows just how powerful the winds were and how heavy the rain was.

As the city continues to recover from the damaged caused by this storm, these new perspectives help paint a clearer picture of just how devastating a tornado can be.

The new footage also serves as a powerful reminder of how miraculous it is that no lives were lost and that no one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

10 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In Jacksboro

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Survey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21. The strongest one was in Jacksboro. The EF3 tornado had maximum wind speeds of 140 to 150 mph. The hardest hit areas were the high school and a nearby subdivision. Nine people suffered minor injuries and 80 homes were damaged, Jacksboro Police said on Tuesday. Due to safety concerns, the Jacksboro Police Department announced a curfew starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Damage to the Jacksboro High School gym Three other tornadoes struck in Montague County. Two...
JACKSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksboro, TX
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Tornado Causes Significant Damage In Jacksboro

UPDATE: 9 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In Jacksboro JACKSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tornado damaged dozens of homes and two schools in Jacksboro on Monday, March 21. As a result, Jacksboro ISD is closed the rest of the week. Debris from homes, trees and power lines was scattered across a path at least a third of a mile wide. Four people were injured. Some people told CBS 11 the storm hit so fast, that had just minutes to find a place to shelter. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported mobile homes and trees near 380 and Wesley Chapel...
JACKSBORO, TX
KLTV

Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening through Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A Pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once...
TYLER, TX
MotorTrend Magazine

Watch a Chevy Silverado Miraculously Drive Away After a Tornado Flips It Over

At least one tornado was spotted touching down southwest of Elgin, Texas during bad storms Monday night, and a storm chaser following the weather managed to capture some truly harrowing footage of a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck getting tossed around and flipped over, before landing on its wheels and actually managing to drive away after.
ELGIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#High School Football#Extreme Weather#Kfdx#Jacksboro High School#Jacksboro Isd#Kjtl
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KHOU

DFW weather updates: Tornado touches down in North Texas

DALLAS — We're currently tracking storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10. A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. Latest...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Police ID murder suspect caught driving across Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was captured by U.S. Border Patrol Agents near Cesar Chavez/Loop375 after trying to cross the Rio Grande in his truck, has been identified by law enforcement. 31-year-old Patricio Sabas Gomez was wanted in the September 30, 2021 shooting death of 41-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

What you need to organize kitchen drawers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding what you need in your kitchen drawers can be a nightmare. Messy drawers can turn a simple kitchen task into a stressful ordeal, but it doesn’t need to be that way. With the right items to organize kitchen drawers, everything you need will be easily accessible.
HOME & GARDEN
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 person killed in Whitehouse from storm

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed Monday night in Whitehouse after storms blew through the area and left the city without power. The person’s name was not released by city officials, pending family notification. The city will hold another briefing at 2 p.m. Strong winds damaged the roofs/awnings of buildings across East Texas […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy