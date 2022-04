Brooke County, WV — Follansbee Council meeting with a lot of updates on their agenda, the group saying it's pleased with how projects are going for the city. "The empire energy is really doing great things," Mayor of Follansbee David Velegol said. "The board of West Virginia, we were in meeting last week. They showed the future expansion of growth and future jobs it's going to bring to Follansbee and Brooke County."

