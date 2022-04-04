ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

Roscommon County VA, Horse Ranch to Offer Free Riding and Grooming Lessons to Local Veterans

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago

A Roscommon County Horse Ranch is partnering with the County Veteran Affair’s office to offer free horse riding lessons to local veterans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pduvp_0ezGmJzD00

From April until November, Roscommon County veterans can redeem four separate horse riding and grooming lessons with Maple Valley Ranch in St. Helen.

The certificate includes the veteran, their spouse, and two dependents to join in.

The ranch equine manager, James Bannon, says they’re looking forward to working with veterans and their families.

“This isn’t like you’re working on a motorcycle or you’re working with a truck, you’re really working with a live animal so if you act like a jerk, this thing’s going to act like a jerk right back to you,” said Bannon. “You come to an agreement with it, that’s all riding is.”

If you’re a veteran that lives in Roscommon County and would like to receive a certificate, they can be picked up at the Roscommon County Veterans Affairs office inside the Municipal building.

To schedule a session, you can reach out to James at 989-387-6339 or Natalie at 248-496-5847.

Maple Valley Ranch is located at 6260 East West Branch Road, Saint Helen, MI 48656.

All lessons must be scheduled in advance.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
9&10 News
9&10 News

6K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

613K+

Views

Follow 9&10 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Roscommon County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Roscommon County, MI
Government
Athens News

Veterans voice displeasure with Chillicothe VA proposed closure

WAVERLY — For veterans throughout southern Ohio, the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center has served as the primary stop for medicinal, speciality and mental health care for more than 80 years. Now following the recommendation of its closure by the Department of Veteran Affairs, most locals expressed their frustration...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Equestrian#Veterans Affairs
CBS Philly

Washington Township, Uber Partner To Offer Residents Free Rides Home On Saint Patrick’s Day

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The pandemic has kept Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations pretty low-key for the past two years. But this year, bars are open and eager to welcome the crowds back. One local town is working with bar owners and other businesses to make sure people get home safe after celebrating. Washington Township Saves Lives is back. In a partnership with rideshare company Uber, township residents at participating bars and restaurants can get a free Uber ride to their homes in Washington Township. “It’s a terrific program. From the beginning, we knew that this is something we had to bring into...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
9&10 News

Two Northern Michigan Men Receive National Carnegie Hero Award After Saving 5-Year-Old Girl

Two men from northern Michigan are receiving the Carnegie Hero Award, an award given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who risk their lives to save other’s. July 25, 2020 started out as a normal, sunny day at Peterson Beach in Honor. But what started as normal, quickly turned into chaos. Jason Hadfield and Justin Perry, who didn’t know each other at the time, were visiting the beach with their families. Little did they know, they’d become hero’s that day.
HONOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy