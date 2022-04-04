WSDOT clears downed trees blocking part of US 195 near Hatch

SPOKANE, Wash. — The trees that were blocking part of the right lane of southbound US 195 near Hatch Rd have been cleared.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the downed trees at 3:06 p.m. and removed them by 3:25.

Drivers should use caution while driving during this Inland Northwest windstorm.

