This week, Mayor Patrick Payton will have an event where he will officially announce his intention to run for reelection. It made me think of a couple things. First, it seems like almost a decade ago that Payton was running for the first time, talking about uncontrollable growth and other pre-pandemic issues. The truth is it was only three years ago. What a difference a pandemic makes.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO