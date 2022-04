The U.S. Department of the Interior is seeking the public’s input on a new program designed to help clean up oil and gas wells that have been left unattended and that could pose an environmental risk. A U.S. infrastructure law has set aside $4.7 billion to address the issue. In a Friday email, DOI said it released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in funding. ...

