Best practices for keeping wholesome bird feeders

By Dave Sess
 1 day ago

(WKBN) – Many people love feeding birds, so it was a big deal last summer when the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) asked us to take down our feeders and clean them. That guidance has since been lifted , but even more guidance has been released about helping the birds as they come back to the area.

Birds are returning and you’re hearing more chirping. Many people are filling their bird feeders and ODNR knows that can be an addiction.

Lights Out campaign urges Texans to dim night lights to help migrating birds

“It’s nice to supplement their diets and fun to watch the birds. That’s really what it boils down to. Commercial feeding is more of a selfish act for humans than it is helping birds,” said Jamey Emmert with the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Emmert says it’s OK to let those feeders go empty from spring through fall. The birds won’t starve to death because they have plenty of natural food.

Back in June, ODNR asked us to take down and clean bird feeders because songbirds were mysteriously dying across the state. The agency then gave the OK to put the feeders back up in September, when the bird reports slowed considerably.

“There were never any absolute, confident conclusions,” Emmert said.

Emmert says birds are dirty animals and it’s not natural to encourage them to congregate in small areas like around a feeding station, unless you’re willing to do some work when the feeder runs empty.

“Take that opportunity to bleach the bird feeder. Take it down. Give it a thorough cleaning,” Emmert said.

Use a mixture of 10 percent bleach and 90 percent water to clean your feeder. Be wise when you refill the feeder — it could help the birds just as much.

“Equally as important is using high-quality seed. A low-quality, cheap seed, even though it may be affordable, isn’t healthy for the birds,” Emmert said.

Emmert says one thing you can definitely do to help birds is prevent window strikes, which are one of the leading causes of bird deaths. She recommends a website called “ 3 Billion Birds ” where you can learn more about helping birds.

