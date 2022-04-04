ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

5 people arrested, including 2 juveniles following a Sunday shooting that ended in car chase

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 1 day ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police said three adults and two 16-year-olds are facing charges in a shooting that led to a pursuit.

Police are now searching for a Maserati in connection to the case.

Kingspointe Shooting - Maserati (Orlando Police Department)

On Monday, detectives are asking the people inside that Maserati to come forward as they continue to investigate what led to the gunfire.

According to police, the shooting took place near the 6900 block of Kindspointe Parkway. One of the cars involved in the shooting was seen by an OPD officer fleeing the area.

Police said there was a pursuit that passed through the International Drive and Interstate 4 area that ended at Dr. Phillips Hospital at 9401 Turkey Lake Road.

According to police, a person inside the car was taken into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It’s still not clear what started the incident.

Orlando Police Chief Rolon said one of the suspects is a 24-year-old man who is in critical condition.

“One remains at the hospital who could potentially be facing charges as a result of this,” Rolon said.

Rolon also said some of the people involved aren’t strangers to being behind bars.

“Some of those individuals were convicted felons that were found in possession of weapons in this investigation,” Rolon said.

Rolon has been calling on the community for months now to help curb some of the gun violence we’re seeing throughout the city.

dan
1d ago

harder sentences problem solve. doesn't matter race or political party for the solution we need harder sentences people need to be held accountable. done

