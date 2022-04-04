YSU’s football conference adding new member

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Missouri Valley Football Conference, of which Youngstown State is a member, voted to extend an offer of membership to Murray State University.

The move establishes the Racers Football program as the 12th member of the FCS conference.

Murray State, which is located in Murray Kentucky, finished last season with an overall record of 6-5.

“With Murray State becoming the 12th Missouri Valley Football Conference member, we have stabilized and strengthened FCS football in the Midwest and cemented the MVFC’s position as the premier FCS football conference in the nation,” said MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito. “This course of action makes good sense for our conference, our member institutions, our fans and most importantly our student-athletes. With this move, we will turn long-standing traditional games with neighboring schools into conference rivalries and open the way for equally satisfying new rivalries throughout the league.”

Murray State will play its’ first season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the fall of 2023.

The Racers will play the 2022 season in the Ohio Valley Conference, their 75th and final season in the league.

“As we enter a new era of Racer Athletics and begin to play in the Missouri Valley Conference, I am extremely proud that we will be playing football in the Missouri Valley Football Conference,” said Murray State University President Bob Jackson. “This is the best FCS Conference in the country and it will benefit our student-athletes, our program and the university as a whole as we move forward. I want to thank Commissioner Patty Viverito and the MVFC Presidents Council for this invitation and vote of support.”

