Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Makes Most Dangerous Cities List

By Ted Chen
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Santa Monica residents have been aback by a new survey that ranks their city as one of the least safest in California. In reality, violent crime and property crime have both gone down in the city of Santa Monica this past year according to FBI data. That fact is acknowledged...

