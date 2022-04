Amazon reported solid growth rates for fiscal 2021, but growth slowed down over the last few quarters. On Wednesday last week, March 09, 2022, Amazon (AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 share split as well as a $10 billion share buyback authorization. Split adjusted trading is expected to begin on June 03, 2022. And while the stock market obviously considered the stock split as being extremely bullish (the stock jumped about 10% after hours following the news and closed about 5% higher the next trading day), we all know it has no impact on the fundamental business - we will get to that.

