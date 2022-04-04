ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Damming even more free-flowing rivers is not a necessary climate tradeoff

By Jeff Opperman, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jbgzd_0ezGiLtV00
Tweet

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released Monday, offers an ambitious vision for how the world can secure a stable climate. But that vision incorporates a largely unexamined — and now unnecessary — cost to nature and people: the loss of many of the world’s remaining free-flowing rivers.

The energy pathways that the IPCC uses to show how the world can hold warming to the 1.5 degrees Celsius target feature a large expansion of hydropower around the world, with most models including increases of 50 to 100 percent from today’s global capacity. Other influential international organizations, such as the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency, also forecast that a climate solution requires doubling global hydropower by 2050.

But developing that level of hydropower would mean the damming and fragmentation of biologically and economically critical rivers like the lower Mekong, Irrawaddy and the Amazon’s main tributaries. Damming these rivers would result in dramatic negative impacts to communities and the loss of globally important ecosystems — and all to generate less than 1 percent of the total renewable electricity needed to meet the 2050 climate targets.

Hydropower has already contributed over the last century to the fragmentation of two-thirds of the world’s major rivers, a leading driver of the catastrophic 76 percent decline in migratory fish populations, which comprise a particularly important component of river fisheries that still feed hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Further, the reservoirs behind dams trap the sediment needed to sustain economically vital river deltas, which are home to 500 million people and are among the most productive agricultural regions on Earth. Without that sediment, many heavily populated and agriculturally crucial deltas — including those of the Nile and Mekong — are sinking and shrinking.

Including major hydropower expansion within climate solutions might have made sense early this century when renewables such as solar and wind were still in their infancy and hydropower was often the only large-scale renewable option.

But today, the renewable revolution — featuring dramatic drops in cost for wind and solar PV generation — means that countries no longer must choose between preserving their rivers and low-carbon electricity. The cost of solar PV has declined nearly 90 percent in just the last decade. Those drops in cost, coupled with advances in batteries and other energy technologies, mean that countries now have the option of building reliable, low-cost grids without damming any more major rivers.

This doesn’t mean that hydropower won’t be needed, but it must be strategic. Certain types of hydropower can help “firm up” the variability of wind and solar power, facilitating greater proportions of those technologies on the grid. But much of this role can come from existing hydropower or pumped storage hydropower projects, which function like batteries and can be built away from rivers. In contrast to the energy models that assume hydropower capacity will double, there are global models that meet 2050 climate targets with one-quarter of that level of expansion.

We can also derive substantial energy from hydropower investments that don’t require new dams. Refurbishing and modernizing old hydropower plants can increase their generation by up to 30 percent. Turbines can be added to dams that currently lack them. For example, hundreds of megawatts of hydropower have been added to lock-and-dam navigation structures on the Ohio River over the last decade. All of these investments provide additional generation of low-carbon electricity with no additional impacts on rivers.

Provisions in the 21st Century Dams Act, passed last fall by Congress as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, provide an excellent model for making climate-smart investments in both hydropower and rivers. This features tax incentives for adding turbines to non-powered dams, modernizing older hydropower dams to increase their generation, and making other changes to improve dams’ environmental performance as well as their contributions to renewable grids. Because the U.S. has tens of thousands of aging and deteriorating dams (generally non-powered ones), these provisions also support removal of obsolete dams to restore free-flowing rivers.

Rather than pursuing a massive expansion in new hydropower dams — projects that have become increasingly risky investments — energy planners, decision-makers and investors in other countries should focus on the types of projects supported by the 21st Century Dams Act and strive to optimize the role of hydropower within well-planned renewable grids. Now that we have the capability to stabilize the planet’s climate and maintain its vital, productive rivers at the same time, it’s clear that doubling global hydropower capacity would exact too heavy a price from rivers and people, for far too small a contribution to the climate solution.

Jeff Opperman is World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) global lead freshwater scientist.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Call to end the fossil fuel age as UN sets out latest stark climate warning

UN scientists have called for an end to the fossil fuel age, as a new report warns immediate action is needed to curb dangerous climate change.Meeting goals agreed by countries to limit temperature rises to 1.5C or below 2C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change requires rapid, deep and immediate greenhouse gas emissions cuts in all areas,  a new UN report says.And it calls for “substantial reductions” in the use of fossil fuels to curb emissions.While there are signs of action, the world is heading for more than 3C of global warming, scientists from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘It’s now or never’: IPCC warns emissions must decline by 2025 to avoid dangerous climate change

Scientists working for the world’s leading authority on climate change have warned that less than three years remain to bring global emissions into decline and avert a “catastrophic” temperature rise.The “now or never” call to action from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published on Monday, also urged for emission levels to be slashed in half by 2030.At a press conference, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called investing in new infrastructure relating to fossil fuels, which are behind the continuing rise in planet-heating greenhouse gases, “moral and economic madness”.“Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals,” he said....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#International Rivers#Climate Variability#Ipcc#Hydropower
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Amazon
MarketWatch

Opinion: These 5 energy innovations could transform how we fight climate change — and save us money

To most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential. They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be transformed to power homes, saving their owners money.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Scientists risk arrest to sound climate alarm

A loosely federated network of scientists in more than two dozen countries plan acts of civil disobedience starting this week to highlight the climate crisis, members of Scientist Rebellion told AFP. Their non-violent actions are timed to the release Monday of a landmark report from the UN's climate science advisory panel laying out options for slashing carbon pollution and controversial schemes for extracting CO2 from the air, they said in interviews. Starting Monday, the group hopes to see "high levels of disobedience" with more than 1,000 scientists worldwide taking part in direct non-violent action against government and academic institutions.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

What’s really holding the world back from stopping climate change

The world is on track to shoot far past climate change targets unless countries make drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. Fortunately, many of the tools to make these cuts are already here and are continuing to get cheaper. Yet the pledges to lower emissions that countries have made so far are nowhere near enough, and the world is drifting even further off course.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Indian Climate Expert Arunabha Ghosh Bags Spot UN's High-Level Group on Net-Zero Emission Commitments

An Indian climate expert is part of the expert group launched by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to develop stronger and clearer standards for net-zero emissions pledges by non-state entities, including businesses, investors, cities and regions, and speed up their implementation. Indian climate expert and Council on Energy, Environment and...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Carbon removal ‘unavoidable’ as climate dangers grow — IPCC

Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is essential to meet the Paris Agreement’s looming climate targets, according to a major report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It’s all but impossible to achieve net-zero carbon emissions — the key to halting global warming — without...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

527K+
Followers
64K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy