ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Man City's Jack Grealish Nearing 7-Figure Deal with Gucci

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is reportedly close to agreeing to an endorsement deal with world-renowned Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci. The...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Grealish
BBC

PSG 5-1 Lorient: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi all score

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and provided three assists as Paris St-Germain kept their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over lowly Lorient. Neymar stroked in the opener and PSG's fifth, both from Mbappe through-balls. Mbappe coolly drilled home in the first half and took his tally...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: PSG make offer to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

What the papers sayParis Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he approaches the final two months at Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News. The paper claims the Ligue 1 club has offered the 29-year-old midfielder less money than his current club to extend his contract. Pogba is understood to be open to joining PSG but would prefer to return to Juventus.Crystal Palace are open to offers for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, despite him being their “best player”, the Daily Mail writes. The 29-year-old had previously been steadfast in his decision to not sign a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Luxury Fashion#Italian#British
ESPN

Leah Williamson to captain England at Euro 2022

Leah Williamson has been confirmed as England's captain for the 2022 UEFA Women's European Championship. Williamson, 25, has stepped in to cover the captaincy while Steph Houghton has been out through injury. With Houghton continuing her comeback from an Achilles injury, the Lionesses' manager Sarina Wiegman has opted to hand Williamson the captaincy for this summer's championship.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
FIFA
The Independent

Mohamed Salah wants to sign new Liverpool contract, says Egypt sports minister

Mohamed Salah plans to sign a new deal with Liverpool, according to Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi.The 29-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and there has been much speculation surrounding his future at Anfield.But Sobhi, who admits he tried to convince Salah to leave Merseyside, insists the player is now focused on committing his future to the Premier League club.Sobhi told BBC Sport: “I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract.”Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly claimed negotiations between Salah...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy