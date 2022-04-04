ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Election update in Washington Co. as 5 write-in candidates for Hartford mayor and school board write in files

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKEWASKUM – There is a write-in candidate in the Kewaskum School Board race as Lori Strobel filled paperwork prior to the Friday, April 1, 2022 deadline. Candidates are vying for two seats. Three names currently on the ballot include:. Bradley A. Petersen Rhett Engelking Timothy Ramthun. HARTFORD –...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
Wisconsin Examiner

The gloves are off in school board elections

The time was when school board elections were sleepy affairs. All candidates agreed not to spend more than a few hundred dollars campaigning. The way to win these elections was to get as many yard signs out as possible and knock on a lot of doors — but don’t say much about controversial issues, just […] The post The gloves are off in school board elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
La Crosse Tribune

2022 spring election: Viroqua Area School Board candidate profiles

There are four candidates running for Viroqua Area School Board. The candidates on the spring ballot on April 5 are Marina Abt (incumbent), Patricia Belke-Becker, Ben B. Gald and Angie Lawrence (incumbent). The top two vote-getters will be elected for a three-year term beginning Monday, April 25. Editor’s note: The...
VIROQUA, WI
The Fayetteville Observer

Candidate drops out of Fayetteville mayor’s race; will seek school board seat

I am writing to inform the public that I am no longer running for mayor. I will explain. I have brushed shoulders with excellent candidates running for mayor through this two-year pursuit, such as Freddie de la Cruz — people who have proper morals and high hopes for the future of Fayetteville. Any one of the new candidates seeking the mayor’s office would serve Fayetteville with all their heart and integrity to match. The mayor's office will end up with proper leadership no matter if I run for the position or not.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Washington County, WI
Hartford, WI
Government
Washington County, WI
Government
Urban Milwaukee

Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

MADISON – Late last night, Sen. Ron Johnson voted against bipartisan legislation that would fund the government, send critical aid to Ukraine, bring $187 million in federal funding directly to Wisconsin community projects, increase funding for schools, child care, pre-K, Head Start, and Pell Grants, and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic turmoil at home, State Treasurer and candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski blasted Johnson for trying to prevent Congress from doing its job.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Mayor#Hartford City#School Board#Washington Co#Wi
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ voting system might be changing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois state legislators are discussing an idea that would change how people vote in the state. Voters currently choose one name per race. Switching to a ranked voting system lets voters rank their choices instead. A candidate in this kind of election wins if they have more than half of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twenty candidates file for First District special election

Past and present legislators, a former state party chair and local business and community leaders are among the 20 candidates running in a special election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. By Tuesday afternoon shortly before the 5 p.m. filing deadline, 20 candidates had registered with the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wiscnews.com

Baraboo school board candidates at-a-glance

Three incumbents and two challengers are vying for three seats on the Baraboo School District school board in the April 5 spring election. Board members Mike Kohlman, Katie Kalish and Kevin Vodak are all up for re-election in the spring. Bobby Buchanan and James Heyn are the two outside candidates. Buchanan did not respond to email attempts to reach him regarding his candidacy for the school board.
BARABOO, WI
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathan Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating 6 January. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping property; meritorious claims and contentions; candor toward the tribunal; fairness to opposing party and counsel; unauthorized practice of law, multijurisdictional practice of law; bar admission and disciplinary matters … and misconduct”, according to a Virginia State Bar website summary. Mr Moseley immediately filed an appeal, planning to fight back, but he didn’t say much about the issue on Tuesday night. “Since it’s on appeal and otherwise confidential, I’ll have to wait on that. Thanks,” Mr Moseley told Politico. More follows...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy