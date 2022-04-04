Bronx veterans want their post to re-open

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – Veterans stood outside their former gathering spot at the VFW Gun Hill Post 271 in the Wakefield section of the Bronx on Monday, a place that once felt like home, according to Jamie Carter, a Vietnam War veteran.

“When we get here, we talk about the stuff that bothers us,” Carter said. “We get together and give ourselves better therapy than a psychiatrist.”



The Veterans of Foreign Wars says its mission is to foster camaraderie among veterans who served overseas and advocate on their behalf. With the post closed since the start of the pandemic, the veterans feel they have no place to go and no resources to utilize for their health concerns, such as PTSD.



Kevin Megget served in the Gulf War and organized Monday’s press conference outside the post.

“We get a lot of ‘thank you for your services.’” Megget said. “However, the services that you give us doesn’t equate to the ‘thank you’ that you’re giving us.”

The post formerly shared the building with RAIN, a senior center still in operation, but some veterans claim they were told they were not welcome.

Rain CEO Anderson Torres says otherwise.

“We are an inclusive organization – not exclusive,” Torres said. “We provide services to the older adult that needs socialization, case management, advocacy and so forth. I must say that there are some of our members that are also veterans.”

The veterans hope to find a way to revive their post. Vietnam War veteran Atiba Dey says they will coexist with the senior center.

“We are not against any senior because to be against any senior, I would be against my own self,” Dey said.

Companionship among their group is strong and they say they need a location to further strengthen that bond.

“Today, this made me feel good just being with my brothers and talking to them a little bit,” Carter added.

While they search for answers, they say they need help fast as some are homeless and disabled.

The commander of VFW’s New York Headquarters tells PIX11 News that they were unaware of the post closing and will look into the matter.

