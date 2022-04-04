ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx veterans want their post to re-open

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjISx_0ezGg05P00

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – Veterans stood outside their former gathering spot at the VFW Gun Hill Post 271 in the Wakefield section of the Bronx on Monday, a place that once felt like home, according to Jamie Carter, a Vietnam War veteran.

“When we get here, we talk about the stuff that bothers us,” Carter said. “We get together and give ourselves better therapy than a psychiatrist.”

The Veterans of Foreign Wars says its mission is to foster camaraderie among veterans who served overseas and advocate on their behalf. With the post closed since the start of the pandemic, the veterans feel they have no place to go and no resources to utilize for their health concerns, such as PTSD.

Kevin Megget served in the Gulf War and organized Monday’s press conference outside the post.

“We get a lot of ‘thank you for your services.’” Megget said. “However, the services that you give us doesn’t equate to the ‘thank you’ that you’re giving us.”

The post formerly shared the building with RAIN, a senior center still in operation, but some veterans claim they were told they were not welcome.

Rain CEO Anderson Torres says otherwise.

“We are an inclusive organization – not exclusive,” Torres said. “We provide services to the older adult that needs socialization, case management, advocacy and so forth. I must say that there are some of our members that are also veterans.”

The veterans hope to find a way to revive their post. Vietnam War veteran Atiba Dey says they will coexist with the senior center.

“We are not against any senior because to be against any senior, I would be against my own self,” Dey said.

Companionship among their group is strong and they say they need a location to further strengthen that bond.

“Today, this made me feel good just being with my brothers and talking to them a little bit,” Carter added.

While they search for answers, they say they need help fast as some are homeless and disabled.

The commander of VFW’s New York Headquarters tells PIX11 News that they were unaware of the post closing and will look into the matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

Daniel Jorge
1d ago

that's the problem with Torres he forgets that we are exclusive because we're veterans that served in the cause for freedom all over the world. we have experienced situations that the average individual will never understand.

Reply
3
Daniel Jorge
1d ago

this doesn't surprise me of treating veterans like people that never served. we need to have our own space for our own togetherness because we only understand each other in the military culture. we don't need anyone looking at us in a biased way. there's regular senior citizens and then there's veteran senior citizens

Reply
2
If you enjoy reading articles from
PIX11
PIX11

28K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow PIX11 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
PIX11

MS-13 member sentenced to life for slew of crimes across East Coast

NEW YORK — A New Jersey gang member was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a “reign of terror” that spanned several states, officials from several federal and state officials announced. MS-13 member Miguel Angel “Reaper” Corea Diaz, 41, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in the a transnational criminal enterprise. His charges included […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mom who confronted Adams on toddler mask rules fired from NYC job

CITY HALL (PIX11) — A mom who confronted Mayor Eric Adams on Monday over the city’s mask rules for toddlers was fired from her job working for New York’s Law Department, though that decision had already been in the works, officials said. Daniela Jampel interrupted a press conference on NYC supporting LGBTQ visibility. Jampel, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
KFDA

Canyon U.S. Post Office possibly being renamed after war veteran

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A legislation was released to rename the U.S. Post Office in Canyon after a Vietnam veteran. Gary Fletcher was a Vietnam veteran and a successful rancher and banker. “Guided by his strong work ethic and commitment to the Panhandle, Gary Fletcher’s life is remembered by his...
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
WDTV

New veterans benefits office opens in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Veterans who are served by the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Clarksburg Benefits Office will have a new space to receive assistance in applying for access to their benefits. WVDVA Cabinet Secretary Edward Diaz and other county and local officials gathered in Clarksburg...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

VFW Post 629 hosts veterans meet the candidates

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 629 in Fairmont hosted a meet and greet Wednesday night for local candidates to speak, allowing the veterans to put a face to the name on the ballot. Officials with the VFW said that they feel that veterans have been overlooked and not asked for much input, […]
FAIRMONT, WV
PIX11

Man gropes 11-year-old girl on Queens street: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who groped a young girl on a Queens street, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and grabbed her butt, police said. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#The Bronx
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
PTSD
PIX11

Woman slashed to the face inside Bronx subway station, police say

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was slashed to the face inside a subway station in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Around 10:55 p.m., the 45-year-old victim was having a verbal dispute with a man inside the Fordham Road station when he took out his knife and slashed her in the face, authorities […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot point-blank in head outside Queens residence

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 26-year-old Brooklyn man died after being shot at close range multiple times Saturday night, police said on Wednesday. The attack was caught on video released by the NYPD; it’s too graphic to show. Peter Panthier was walking with another man on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway around 8:10 p.m., […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy