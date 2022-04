In this world, big leads are awfully hard to come by. That's true in the auto industry, too. If you're smart enough -- or lucky enough -- to stumble into one, you'd better work like hell to protect it. Nissan had just such a lead: Nobody, and I mean nobody had an affordable, mass-market electric car on sale during much of the Leaf EV's lifetime. In fact, beyond the Tesla Model S (which arrived shortly after costing nearly twice as much), there were no other electric cars available during the Leaf's formative years. It took ages for a competitor to surface.

