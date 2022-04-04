ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

DUI crackdown now in April

By OC Tribune Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the month of April, the Huntington Beach Police Department will have additional officers patrolling the city Friday-Sunday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). “Impaired...

San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS LA

Friends, family honor Rialto couple killed after DUI, pursuit suspect slams into their vehicle

Friends and family gathered at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Randall Avenue in Rialto throughout Sunday, to honor their loved ones who were killed in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning. The original incident unfolded when a drunk driving suspect, identified as Alejandro Canchola, 24, nearly hit a police vehicle while driving through Colton. After failing to pull over when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued. Canchola led them through Colton and into Rialto via the westbound 10 Freeway. As he exited the freeway and drove through Rialto surface streets, he collided with a vehicle traveling...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Telegraph

Two charged with felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was one of two charged with felony DUI Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Rossano A. Williams, 42, of Alton, was charged March 21 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony.
ALTON, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl overdose

A man died and two others were hospitalized Monday morning in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles following a suspected overdose of fentanyl, officials said. The incident was initially reported about 9 a.m. in a 911 call directing authorities to the 200 block of West 115th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man dies after arrest by Santa Ana police

A man who allegedly assaulted security guards at a Southern California motel died at a hospital after he was arrested following a violent confrontation with police, authorities said. Santa Ana officers responded late Friday following reports of a man breaking windows and assaulting the guards at a La Quinta Inn, according to a police statement. […]
SANTA ANA, CA
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police arrest 22 for DUI

During the week of March 7-13, Hawaii Island police arrested 22 motorists for DUI. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One was younger than 21. The numbers of arrests by district were: Puna and South Hilo, six each; Kona five; South Kohala, four; and North Kohala, one.
HILO, HI
CBS LA

Police search for new evidence in La Mirada shooting

What began as a car crash investigation quickly became a homicide case when the coroner's office noticed their dead driver suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. "My brother, he never had no enemies," said the victim's brother Samuel Castaneda. "He got along with everybody."The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to search for new evidence in the death of Castaneda's brother, Fernando Andrade after the 56-year-old died in a rollover crash in La Mirada. Castaneda said his younger brother was diabetic and was recovering from a recent stay in the hospital before he died. Andrade, who was a roofer, lived just...
LA MIRADA, CA

