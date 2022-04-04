Carrying in the courtroom? Ky. Democrats, lawyers urge governor veto amended gun bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Democratic leaders in the General Assembly are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to veto a bill after a major amendment was added in with little oversight. House Bill 690 (HB 690) started off as a simple change to the state’s judicial council. An amendment was filed to allow licensed attorneys to conceal carry in the courtroom.

“I’ve not been made aware of an incident where this would have made things better if more attorneys in the courtroom had a gun,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright told FOX 56. Wright is president of the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association, but he did not want to speak for the organization as a whole because they’ve not had enough time to review it.

“We’ve not had an opportunity to have a full discussion among the association, given such short notice, I found out about it Saturday afternoon,” Wright said.

State Sen. Johnnie Turner (R-Harlan) pitched the amendment to the bill as a simple clarification.

“The floor amendment just clears up some things that adds the attorney general and attorney general employees, along with other licensed judicial people to be included in what’s now with Commonwealth attorney, retired Commonwealth county attorney, retired attorneys. So if there’s no question I’d move for adoption,”

The amendment was adopted without any debate by voice vote. The bill passed the Senate on March 29 by a vote of 33 to 1 and concurred in the House with the new amendment by a vote of 96 to 0. The bill’s sponsor State Rep. C Ed Massey authored another bill to do this, but it never got assigned a committee.

The original bill contained multiple requirements for attorneys to notify sheriffs and bailiffs they were carrying, the amended version does not.

“I wonder how many people on the other side of the aisle knew what they were voting on,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said in a news conference on Monday. Democrat leaders joined judges, law enforcement, prosecutors, and victim advocates to urge Beshear to veto the bill.

“I wish this part of the bill had gotten a little more discussion and maybe everybody would’ve been a little more comfortable with certain provisions of it if it had gotten that,” Wright told FOX 56.

In a statement, Sen. Turner said there were 4 days for anyone to review the amendment before it was voted on. Wright said he is a Second Amendment supporter, but the bill crosses a line.

“I think that the safety of the courtroom is better preserved if court bailiffs, law enforcement, and the judges are more in control of what’s going on,” Wright said.

FOX 56 also received statements from Chief Justice John Minton Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn stating their opposition to the bill.

Read the full statement from Sen. Johnnie Turner below:

“Licensed attorneys in good standing with the Kentucky State Bar Association should be awarded the same rights and protections as other officers of the court.

Pursuant to KRS 527.060, KRS 237.110 and KRS 237.138 through 237.142, judges, prosecutors and assistant prosecutors, current law enforcement, and former law enforcement with a concealed carry license are legally allowed to conceal carry in a courthouse. My amendment to HB 690 is consistent with a long-standing practice for officers of the court in Kentucky.

I filed the amendment to HB 690 on March 25 and the Senate voted on it on March 29, giving Democrat leadership, their staff, the public and interested parties four days to review the bill; it ultimately passed by a vote of 33-1 with my amendment attached.”

