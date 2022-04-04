ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Carrying in the courtroom? Ky. Democrats, lawyers urge governor veto amended gun bill

By Bode Brooks
FOX 56
FOX 56
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oryvn_0ezGeSOq00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Democratic leaders in the General Assembly are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to veto a bill after a major amendment was added in with little oversight. House Bill 690 (HB 690) started off as a simple change to the state’s judicial council. An amendment was filed to allow licensed attorneys to conceal carry in the courtroom.

“I’ve not been made aware of an incident where this would have made things better if more attorneys in the courtroom had a gun,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright told FOX 56. Wright is president of the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association, but he did not want to speak for the organization as a whole because they’ve not had enough time to review it.

“We’ve not had an opportunity to have a full discussion among the association, given such short notice, I found out about it Saturday afternoon,” Wright said.

State Sen. Johnnie Turner (R-Harlan) pitched the amendment to the bill as a simple clarification.

“The floor amendment just clears up some things that adds the attorney general and attorney general employees, along with other licensed judicial people to be included in what’s now with Commonwealth attorney, retired Commonwealth county attorney, retired attorneys. So if there’s no question I’d move for adoption,”

The amendment was adopted without any debate by voice vote. The bill passed the Senate on March 29 by a vote of  33 to 1 and concurred in the House with the new amendment by a vote of 96 to 0. The bill’s sponsor State Rep. C Ed Massey authored another bill to do this, but it never got assigned a committee.

The original bill contained multiple requirements for attorneys to notify sheriffs and bailiffs they were carrying, the amended version does not.

“I wonder how many people on the other side of the aisle knew what they were voting on,” Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said in a news conference on Monday. Democrat leaders joined judges, law enforcement, prosecutors, and victim advocates to urge Beshear to veto the bill.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

“I wish this part of the bill had gotten a little more discussion and maybe everybody would’ve been a little more comfortable with certain provisions of it if it had gotten that,” Wright told FOX 56.

In a statement, Sen. Turner said there were 4 days for anyone to review the amendment before it was voted on. Wright said he is a Second Amendment supporter, but the bill crosses a line.

“I think that the safety of the courtroom is better preserved if court bailiffs, law enforcement, and the judges are more in control of what’s going on,” Wright said.

FOX 56 also received statements from Chief Justice John Minton Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn stating their opposition to the bill.

Read the full statement from Sen. Johnnie Turner below:

“Licensed attorneys in good standing with the Kentucky State Bar Association should be awarded the same rights and protections as other officers of the court.

Pursuant to KRS 527.060, KRS 237.110 and KRS 237.138 through 237.142, judges, prosecutors and assistant prosecutors, current law enforcement, and former law enforcement with a concealed carry license are legally allowed to conceal carry in a courthouse.  My amendment to HB 690 is consistent with a long-standing practice for officers of the court in Kentucky.

I filed the amendment to HB 690 on March 25 and the Senate voted on it on March 29, giving Democrat leadership, their staff, the public and interested parties four days to review the bill; it ultimately passed by a vote of 33-1 with my amendment attached.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 2

FOX 56
FOX 56

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

778K+

Views

Related
FOX 56

Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky when storms moved through the area late Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Survey results on Saturday found that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hardin and Bullitt counties and an EF-0 tornado hit in Breckinridge County, news outlets reported. The EF-0 tornado had […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
WKYT 27

Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency

WATCH | People of Lexington share opinions on permanent Daylight Saving Time. The US Senate has passed a bill that would make it to where you never have to set your clocks back again. WATCH | Lexington woman organizes rally in Frankfort to encourage people to vote. Updated: 1 hours...
LEXINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

8 Just-Passed Bills In Kentucky You Should Be Mad About

It happens every year: The legislative session starts out slow. There are some bad ideas being floated around — and some good ones — but they are just that. Ideas. You'd think that the Republican supermajority couldn’t possibly stomach stripping away public assistance, gutting public schools and finding yet another way to restrict abortion in Kentucky, all in one session.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Democrats#Lawyers#Concealed Carry#Democratic#The General Assembly#House#Commonwealth#Attorneys Association#Senate
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WANE-TV

What Indiana’s no-permit carry bill means for gun owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana may soon join 21 states allowing permit-less gun carry. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy