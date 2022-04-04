AVID Appoints Thuan Nguyen as CEO to Lead Organization in Preparing Students for College, Careers, and Life

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a nonprofit that partners with thousands of schools nationwide to ensure every student is prepared for life’s possibilities, is now led by Thuan Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer.

“With the challenges our educators, students, and communities have endured and continue to endure, I am honored to lead an organization so unwaveringly dedicated to their success,” says Nguyen. “By partnering with educators to support and accelerate student readiness, we are helping schools build thriving learning cultures that are rooted in human connection and spark a lasting multi-generational impact.”

Nguyen’s personal journey mirrors the early experiences of many of the students served by our education system. He credits public education and devoted teachers for transforming his life into one of possibility. Nguyen entered the education system as a refugee immigrant and English language learner from a low socioeconomic background. As CEO, Nguyen will now be advancing AVID’s mission of equipping all students with the opportunity knowledge to activate lives of possibility.

Nguyen’s goals include accelerating the scalability of AVID in schools and districts and embracing student-centric technologies that enhance and sustain student learning experiences. His vision is to close the possibility gap by activating the agency of teachers and students, empowering them with proven educational practices, illuminating future opportunities, and surrounding them with a supportive community.

Nguyen joined AVID as Executive Vice President in 2016, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer shortly after, and became President and Chief Operating Officer in February 2021. His career has spanned from serving as Assistant Superintendent and Chief Digital Strategy Officer for the Washington State Kent School District to founding a successful education consulting business. He currently serves on the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Board of Directors and has previously served on advisory boards of Cisco Systems, Adobe Systems, HP Systems, Absolute Software, and SchoolCIO.

“There is no one better than Thuan to lead us into the future and build on the impact AVID has had for more than 40 years,” said Mary Catherine Swanson, AVID Founder and Board member. “Thuan understands education, what’s needed to advance progress in the classroom, and how to open opportunities for students and support educators. He shares and drives AVID’s commitment to continuously learning and improving. Most importantly, he understands from his lived experience the powerful role educators play in students’ lives.”

About AVID

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a nonprofit organization that changes lives by helping schools shift to a more equitable, student-centered approach. To close the opportunity gap, AVID trains 85,000 educators annually so they can prepare all students for college, careers, and life. More than 7,500 schools partner with AVID to transform the lives of more than 2 million students each year. To learn more, visit www.AVID.org.

