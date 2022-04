Sarah Palin has said she is considering a congressional run to fill the seat vacated last week by representative Don Young. The former Alaska governor said on Monday she is ready to throw her hat into the ring as one of the contenders to replace Young, who died on 18 March at the age 88, adding she had “nothing to lose”.Appearing on Newsmax TV’s The Balance, Ms Palin said she would be “humbled and honoured” to fill Young’s seat.“In a heartbeat, I would,” she said, responding to host Eric Bolling’s question about announcing a run. “We’ll see how this process...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO