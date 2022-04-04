ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

‘PCs for People’ announces Danville event

By Will Gerard
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “PCs for People,” an organization which has pledged 10,493 computers to Illinois residents in need, announced that they will be coming to Danville on April 25.

In order to be eligible for a computer, one must be below 135-percent of the poverty level and enrolled in income-based government assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or Federal Housing Assistance.

If this applies to you, and you would like to get a computer, you must register here in advance. Applicants have up until the day of the event to apply.

WFXR

AeroFarms holding 2-day hiring event in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — AeroFarms, the world’s largest vertical indoor farm facility based in Southside, is looking to hire more than 100 people during a two-day hiring event in Danville this week. The event is being held at the Institute of Advanced Learning on Slayton Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March […]
DANVILLE, VA
1520 The Ticket

20 Towns That Suck The Most In Illinois

Illinois has beautiful cities and towns such as Galena, Nauvoo, Galesburg, and Quincy. However, these 20 towns and cities did not get love and some of them are pretty close to the Tri-States. Illinois is an expensive place to live and some of these towns and cities are one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in Saturday crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the identity of a person who died in a motor vehicle crash on Peoria Road Saturday evening. Allmon said the person was 31-year-old Matthew Cottrill who was taken to a Springfield hospital after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed. An autopsy was done […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
