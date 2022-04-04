Free COVID-19 tests for Medicare patients

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Medicare patients will finally be able to get free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The new coverage allows enrollees to get up to eight free at-home tests per month at more than a dozen pharmacies. It affects nearly 60 million people in the U.S.

Monday’s announcement came as worries grew that omicron’s subvariant could spark another wave in the U.S.

Enrollees can also get the tests at select stores like Costco and Walmart or order them at covidtests.gov .

