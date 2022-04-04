ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Haims: Understanding hearing loss and tinnitus

By Judson Haims
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A number of years back, I went to an ear, nose and throat doctor to address a sudden onset of ringing in my ears. I had been sitting on the couch watching TV to distract myself from the considerable amount of stress on my plate. Out of the blue, my ears...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Vail Daily
Vail Daily

3K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

801K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Hearing Loss

Hearing loss is a very common medical condition that becomes more prevalent with age. The greatest amount of hearing loss in adults aged 20–69 occurs in those aged 60–69. In two-thirds of people over the age of 70, some form of hearing loss is present. The effects of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Reversing hearing loss with regenerative therapy

Most of us know someone affected by hearing loss, but we may not fully appreciate the hardships that lack of hearing can bring. Hearing loss can lead to isolation, frustration, and a debilitating ringing in the ears known as tinnitus. It is also closely correlated with dementia. The biotechnology company...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Hidden Hearing Loss?

Hidden hearing loss doesn't present in the same way as other types of hearing loss. It is often more difficult to diagnose, as it isn't caught during a standard speech-in-noise (SIN) test. During a SIN test, a variety of voices are played over background noise. The listener is assessed to determine if they can differentiate between useful (speech) and irrelevant (background) noise.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Santa Clarita Radio

Sonobliss Reviews: Are Sonobliss Drops Effective in Treating Tinnitus and Hearing Loss?

Hello! If you are concerned about hearing issues or ear problems such as tinnitus, then Sonobliss reviews may help you. The Sonobliss is a natural hearing aid supplement that can support the healthy functioning of the ear, remove wax or toxic substances from the ear canals and ensure proper blood circulation to the cochlea and internal ear parts. In modern times, due to rapid infrastructure development, noise pollution has increased tremendously and is affecting the hearing abilities of people, especially those of the construction workers and others who are exposed to high levels of noise.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eagle County, CO
Eagle County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinnitus#Inner Ear#The University Of Montr
CBS New York

What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis explained

On Wednesday, the family of action star Bruce Willis announced that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, causing him to step away from his career at the age of 67.  Aphasia is medical condition that leaves patients struggling to understand language and communicate. According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia can begin as trouble communicating. Someone with aphasia might have trouble finding the correct words, substitute the wrong words for each other or speak in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. These issues are related to brain damage in the left side of the brain, which controls language, Johns Hopkins explains.While...
CELEBRITIES
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
deseret.com

This long COVID symptom can lead to nerve damage

Scientists recently found that nerve damage caused by long COVID-19 symptoms can come from immune system dysfunction, which includes low activity in the immune system. Driving the news: In a new study, researchers dug into why people who have long COVID-19 end up with neuropathic symptoms or nerve damage. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The top BA.2 COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing right now

The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus across the United States, leading to doctors seeing new patients with a number of COVID-19 symptoms. Driving the news: Dr. Erica Johnson, an internal medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Medical News Today

How does diabetes cause abnormal sweating?

Many people with diabetes have times when they sweat too much, too little, or at odd times. Diabetes can make it difficult for a person’s body to maintain a steady temperature and produce the right amount of sweat to keep the body cool. Reasons for this. hormonal imbalances, cardiovascular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Newest Treatments for Fibromyalgia?

Although large-scale studies are still needed to confirm their effectiveness, the newest FDA-approved treatments for fibromyalgia include Quell and milnacipran. Quell is an over-the-counter transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator intended to be used for pain relief. Milnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) that has shown promising results in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy