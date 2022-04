CMS released a Medicare payment code for administering a combination antibody treatment authorized for the prevention of COVID-19 in certain patients. The payment code, effective Feb. 24, is for Evusheld. The FDA last month authorized a revised dose of the drug when it is used for prevention of COVID-19. The medication is for certain adults and pediatric patients who have compromised immune systems or who are unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to a history of severe adverse reaction.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO