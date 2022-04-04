ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Warning: Construction season ahead in PA

By Scott Bremner
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EICpF_0ezGcH9L00

It’s stacking up to be a busy construction season on area roadways with sizeable projects planned for both the city and the county this summer.

City crews are finishing the wish list for street paving for the season. Traditionally, those crews will do about $600,000 in paving themselves while contracting out several million dollars more.

Repaving work around the city to begin soon

The asphalt plant opens this week. After finally getting the final approval from Mayor Joe Schember, the city’s summer repaving list will be formally underway.

“Just pay attention to the signs and the detours. We’re out there trying to make the roads safe for you. So just be patient if you have to go around the block or something like that. That little bit of inconvenience for a day and a half will make it a lot better for you in the long run,” said Jeff Gibbens, Assistant Bureau Chief.

Work on I-90, I-79 to resume in April

The busy season won’t be confined to the city limits. Out on Route 18, not only one, but two roundabouts are planned. That will disrupt traffic not only north and south on Route 18, but east and west on I-90 as well.

Those plans will close the Route 18 ramps by next week. Add other projects on West 8th and West 12th Streets and it just adds up to one busy summer across the county.

12th Street intersections will see work in April

“We have a lot of different projects of different sizes going on up in Erie County. We have several very large projects either underway or getting underway. So people in Erie should anticipate that they will likely see construction when they’re out doing their travels,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Repaving work around the city to begin soon

The city’s paving program is set to get underway for the summer season, perhaps as early as this week. The asphalt plant will open for the season on Tuesday, as city crews compile the list of the streets that need the most help. Once completed, the mayor must give his final okay for the repaving […]
TRAFFIC
YourErie

One person shot at Erie High School; school on lockdown

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.: The City of Erie Government Facebook page is reporting the school is currently locked down and all students are safe. UPDATE: At 9:58 a.m. the City of Erie Government Facebook page reported that the “Erie Police confirm that a single individual at Erie High School has been shot. The individual is in […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Uban Construction#Assistant Bureau
YourErie

Erie Police charge 17-year-old with attempted homicide

Erie Police have charged a 17-year-old with attempted homicide. The 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a 15-year-old girl around 3 a.m. on March 13. Officers were called to the residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a home invasion. The victim is now in stable condition. For news delivered […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

New details released on fatal fire in Springboro

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have new information on the fatal fire that killed four people, including three children on Friday, April 1 in Springboro. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four of the victims died of asphyxiation due […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Shots fired into home on Hope Dr. in Erie

Erie Police are investigating after around two dozen shots were fired in a residential neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday. According to reports from the scene, more than 20 shell casings were found at the scene in the 2600 block of Hope Drive. Police said several of those shots hit a home in that area. No […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies victims of fatal house fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County Coroner has identified the victims of the fatal house fire that happened in Springboro over the weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four victims died of […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Former Erie pharmacist sentenced for stealing meds from veterans

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie pharmacist has been sentenced for stealing painkillers from veterans. Matthew Camera, 51, has been sentenced to 2 years of probation for violating federal drug laws, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. The medication – several doses of Hydrocodone and Oxycodone — were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Student injured in shooting at Erie High School

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A student was injured in a shooting at Erie High School on April 5. The shooting took place shortly after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday inside the high school. According to a news release from the school district, multiple shots were fired and that prompted a “hard lockdown.” The school initially had announced the shooting […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy