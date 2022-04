DES MOINES, Iowa — Following two weekend shootings in Des Moines, one person has died and two others are injured. The first incident took place around 10:15 p.m. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department arrived on the scene of a shooting at 2400 Hickman Road, in which two victims were hit. a 46-year-old female is still in the hospital in serious condition, but the other victim, a 51-year-old male, wasn't so fortunate, despite first-aid attempts from officers on the scene.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO