Now that we're essentially in "Network TV Cancellation Awareness Season," audiences everywhere are waiting to hear what the future holds for the past year's biggest hits andmisses. Fate hasn't been so kind to now-cancelled shows such as Fox's freshman drama The Big Leap and NBC's veteran medical drama New Amsterdam (which technically has another season to go). But what of ABC's long-running '80s comedy The Goldbergs? Well, despite any predictions that the network might pull the plug in the aftermath of Jeff Garlin's midseason exit, a big behind-the-scenes move was made that points to Season 10's imminent existence.

