Fort Myers, FL

Possible lightning strike causes brush fire near RSW Airport

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews battled a brush fire near Southwest Florida International Airport at Airport Haul Road & Green Meadows in Fort Myers late Monday afternoon.

The cause of the brush fire started from a possible lightning strike but it is not confirmed, according to authorities.

The five to seven acre brush fire is now 100% contained.

Firefighters from half a dozen departments were at the scene.

There was no impact on any flights.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
