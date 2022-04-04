ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Tyler, the Creator thanks supporters — and critics — in Grammys acceptance speech

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Tyler, the Creator is over the moon about his second Grammy win and thanking everyone who played a part in his success — including his detractors.

The rapper, who was not in attendance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards , took to Instagram Live on Sunday to give an informal acceptance speech, saying he was "hyped" to receive the news that he won best rap album for his sixth album "Call Me If You Get Lost."

Tyler made sure to thank his album collaborator DJ Drama, who appears on the LP's opening track "Sir Baudelaire," as well as "my friends for being my cheerleaders."

“You are so important to rap music," Tyler said of DJ Drama in the video. "Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad … where I can just make an album, where I just flex (all day).”

More: Grammys 2022 winners: Who won on music's biggest night? See the full list

DJ Drama returned the love during an interview with Wayno, Rob Markman and Gia Peppers on Amazon Music.

“Salute to Tyler, the Creator: He’s a genius, man,” Drama said after it was revealed they'd won the award. “To get that phone call, to be a part of history, to be a part of that album (and) for him to speak so highly of me and what 'Gangsta Grillz' (Drama's debut album) meant to him, it’s a full-circle moment."

Though Tyler shared his appreciation for supporters during the Instagram Live, the Grammy-winning emcee also made it a point to acknowledge his critics.

“I know you’re seething and angry and (saying) ‘Ugh, no one listens to that album,’ ” Tyler said. “These arena tours that are selling out says different, and if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone will be proud of you too.”

More: Olivia Rodrigo drops and breaks one of her 3 Grammy awards

Tyler's comment echoes a similar criticism made by DJ Khaled in 2019 when Tyler's album "Igor" edged Khaled's album "Father of Asahd" out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, according to reports from Complex and NME.

“You know, driving your car, you hear another car playing it," Khaled said in a since-deleted post about the commercial reception of his music at the time, according to the outlets. "You know, go to the barbershop, you hear them playing it. You know, turn the radio on and you hear them playing it. It’s playing everywhere. It’s called great music. It’s called albums that you actually hear the songs. Not no mysterious (stuff) that you never hear it.”

"Igor" won Tyler his first Grammy award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020, where he took home the award for best rap album.

More: Grammys 'In Memoriam' features special remembrance for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyler, the Creator thanks supporters — and critics — in Grammys acceptance speech

